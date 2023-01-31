Strong third period wins it for Duluth Northern Stars against Grand Rapids-Greenway Lightning

A tight game between the home-team Duluth Northern Stars and the visiting Grand Rapids-Greenway Lightning wasn't settled until the third period, when Duluth scored the game-winning goal, ending it 3-1.

Next games:

The Northern Stars play Elk River/Zimmerman away on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Heritage Center Arena. The Lightning will face Hibbing/Chisholm at home on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Hibbing Memorial Arena.