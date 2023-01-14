Strong third period wins it for Dodge County Wildcats against Eastview Lightning

A tight game between the home-team Eastview Lightning and the visiting Dodge County Wildcats wasn't settled until the third period, when Dodge County scored the game-winning goal, ending it 2-0.

The Wildcats first took the lead early into the third period, with a goal from Bryn Spreiter , assisted by Abby Simons and Nora Carstensen .

Maysie Koch increased the lead to 2-0 three minutes later, assisted by Nora Carstensen.

The Wildcats have now racked up four straight road wins.

Coming up:

The Lightning play Apple Valley away on Saturday at 12 p.m. CST at Apple Valley Sports Arena. The Wildcats will face New Ulm at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Dodge County Ice Arena.