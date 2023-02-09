Strong third period wins it for Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks against Rock Ridge Wolverines

A tight game between the home-team Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks and the visiting Rock Ridge Wolverines wasn't settled until the third period, when Cloquet-Esko-Carlton scored the game-winning goal, ending it 3-1.

Alaina Husmann scored early into the second period, assisted by Hailey Huismann.

Erin Loeb took the lead late in the third period.

Taylor Wick increased the lead to 3-1 less than a minute later, assisted by Brayley Merrier .