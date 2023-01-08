SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Strong third period wins it for Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars against New Prague Trojans

A tight game between the home-team Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars and the visiting New Prague Trojans wasn't settled until the third period, when Bloomington Jefferson scored the game-winning goal, ending it 5-3.

img_500217572_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 08, 2023 01:11 PM
Next games:

Both teams play again on Monday with the Jaguars hosting Prior Lake at 7 p.m. CST at Bloomington Ice Garden, and the Trojans hosting Holy Angels at New Prague Community Center.