Strong third period wins it for Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars against New Prague Trojans

A tight game between the home-team Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars and the visiting New Prague Trojans wasn't settled until the third period, when Bloomington Jefferson scored the game-winning goal, ending it 5-3.

Next games:

Both teams play again on Monday with the Jaguars hosting Prior Lake at 7 p.m. CST at Bloomington Ice Garden, and the Trojans hosting Holy Angels at New Prague Community Center.