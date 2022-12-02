Strong third period wins it for Apple Valley Eagles against Eastview Lightning

A tight game between the home-team Eastview Lightning and the visiting Apple Valley Eagles wasn't settled until the third period, when Apple Valley scored the game-winning goal, ending it 4-3.

Apple Valley's Marie Moran scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting team took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Lauren Speegle . Erin Hayward and Jessica Wilhelm assisted.

The Eagles' Marie Moran tied the game 1-1 late in the first.

The Lightning took the lead early into the second period when Sari Cords beat the goalie, assisted by Meredith Droege .

Eagles' Makayla Moran tallied a goal five minutes into the period, making the score 2-2. Avery Ryan and Olivia Priester assisted.

The Lightning took the lead, after only two seconds into the third period when Lauren Speegle found the back of the net yet again, assisted by Jessica Wilhelm and Ellie Groebner .

The Eagles tied the score 3-3 early into the third period when Makayla Moran scored again, assisted by Molly Hentges .

Marie Moran took the lead late in the third, assisted by Lilli DeFauw and Paige O'Loughlin .

The Eagles have now won four games in a row.

Coming up:

The Lightning travel to Eagan on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Eagan Civic Arena. The Eagles visit Burnsville to play the Burnsville players on Saturday at 12 p.m. CST at Apple Valley Sports Arena.