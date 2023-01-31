Strong third period wins it for Alexandria Cardinals against River Lakes Stars

A tight game between the home-team River Lakes Stars and the visiting Alexandria Cardinals wasn't settled until the third period, when Alexandria scored the game-winning goal, ending it 3-1.

The visiting team took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Ella Westlund. Lauren Maras and Emma Ramstorf assisted.

Makayla Schrieber Horn scored midway through the second period, assisted by Abby Storms and Emma Stanley.

The Cardinals took the lead early in the third period when Ella Westlund found the back of the net again, assisted by Emma Ramstorf.

Lauren Maras increased the lead to 3-1 seven minutes later, assisted by Kylie Lattimer and Lillian Dutton.

The Cardinals have now won four games in a row.

Coming up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Runestone Community Center.