Strong defense as Woodbury Royals beat Hopkins/Park Nordics

Four goals scored – and a shutout. The Woodbury Royals secured the home victory against the Hopkins/Park Nordics. The game ended 4-0.

The Royals started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Paige Fasching scoring in the first minute, assisted by Alli Hoschka .

The Royals' Liv Mishacoff increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first period, assisted by Laini Gnetz and Bella Mishacoff .

The Royals increased the lead to 3-0 early into the second period when Natalie Meeder scored, assisted by Kayleigh Nelson .

The Royals made it 4-0 when Erika Roepke found the back of the net, assisted by Abbey Lendzyk and Natalie Meeder late in the third period. That left the final score at 4-0.

Next games:

The Royals host the East Ridge Raptors in the next game at home on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Health East Sports Center. The same day, the Nordics will host the Storm at 7:15 p.m. CST at St. Louis Park Rec Center.