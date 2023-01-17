Strong defense as Willmar Cardinals beat Prairie Centre North Stars

Six goals scored – and a shutout. The Willmar Cardinals secured the home victory against the Prairie Centre North Stars. The game ended 6-0.

The Cardinals started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Chloe Lownsbury scoring in the first minute, assisted by Ryah Gorans .

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Cardinals led 5-0 going in to the third period.

The Cardinals increased the lead to 6-0, after only 47 seconds into the third period when Lily Jorgenson beat the goalie again, assisted by Samantha Poe. The 6-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Next games:

Both teams are back in action on Tuesday, as the Cardinals host Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato at 7 p.m. CST at Litchfield Civic Arena and the North Stars visit Morris/Benson Area at 7 p.m. CST at Lee Community Center.