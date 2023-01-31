Strong defense as Waseca Bluejays beat Windom Eagles

Two goals scored – and a shutout. The Waseca Bluejays secured the road victory against the Windom Eagles. The game ended 2-0.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Bluejays took the lead when Emma Keith scored the first goal assisted by Katlyn Schueller and McKenna Mortensen .

The Bluejays increased the lead to 2-0, after only 29 seconds into the third period when Katlyn Schueller scored, assisted by Ryley Bartz . That left the final score at 2-0.

Next games:

The Bluejays play against New Prague on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Windom Arena. The Eagles will face Luverne on Thursday at 5 p.m. CST at Waseca Community Arena.