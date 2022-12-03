Strong defense as Waseca Bluejays beat Fairmont Cardinals

Two goals scored – and a shutout. The Waseca Bluejays secured the road victory against the Fairmont Cardinals. The game ended 2-0.

The visiting Bluejays started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Maddy Benson scoring in the first period, assisted by Maizee Storey .

The Bluejays' Madelyn Malecha increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first period, assisted by Izabela Slectha.

Coming up:

The Bluejays play against Luverne on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Rochester Graham Arena. The Cardinals will face Rochester Mayo on Tuesday at 12 p.m. CST at Blue Mound Ice Arena.