Strong defense as Visitation Blazers beat Prairie Centre North Stars

Five goals scored – and a shutout. The Visitation Blazers secured the home victory against the Prairie Centre North Stars. The game ended 5-0.

The Blazers increased the lead to 2-0 early in the first period when Gracia Munoz struck, assisted by Kate Killian and Kate Killian.

The Blazers increased the lead to 3-0 late into the first when Gracia Munoz scored again, assisted by Kate Killian and Kate Killian.

The Blazers' Abigail Hemauer increased the lead to 4-0 late in the first, assisted by Izzy Dzubnar and Izzy Dzubnar.

One goal were scored in the second period, and the Blazers led 5-0 going in to the third period.

Next games:

The Blazers travel to Two Rivers/St. Paul on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. CST at West St. Paul Ice Arena. The North Stars will face Willmar on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Willmar Civic Center.