Strong defense as South St. Paul Packers beat Chisago Lakes Wildcats

Four goals scored – and a shutout. The South St. Paul Packers secured the road victory against the Chisago Lakes Wildcats. The game ended 4-0.

The visiting Packers took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Bailey Vesper .

The Packers' Alyiah Danielson increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first, assisted by Kylie Stengel .

Sarah Wincentsen increased the lead to 3-0 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Bailey Vesper and Lily Pachl .

In the end the 4-0 goal came from Lily Pachl who increased the Packers' lead, assisted by Bailey Vesper and Paige Johnson , late into the third. The 4-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Coming up:

Both teams play again on Tuesday with the Wildcats hosting Pine City Area at 7 p.m. CST at Pine City Civic Center, and the Packers hosting White Bear Lake Area at Doug Woog Arena.