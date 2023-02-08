Strong defense as Roseau Rams beat Buffalo Bison

Four goals scored – and a shutout. The Roseau Rams secured the home victory against the Buffalo Bison. The game ended 4-0.

The first period was scoreless, and late in the second period, the Rams took the lead when Jasmine Hovda scored assisted by Samantha Peterson and Summer Byfuglien .

Late, Jasmine Hovda scored a goal, assisted by Samantha Peterson and Summer Byfuglien, making the score 2-0.

Payton Remick increased the lead to 3-0 early into the third period, assisted by Jasmine Hovda.

In the end the 4-0 came from Jasmine Hovda who increased the Rams' lead, assisted by Amelia Kvien , halfway through the third. That left the final score at 4-0.