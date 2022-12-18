Strong defense as Roseau Rams beat Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors

Three goals scored – and a shutout. The Roseau Rams secured the road victory against the Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors. The game ended 3-0.

Jasmine Hovda scored late in the second period, assisted by Summer Byfuglien .

In the end the 3-0 goal came from Summer Byfuglien who increased the Rams' lead, assisted by Jasmine Hovda, in the middle of the third period. The 3-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Coming up:

On Tuesday, the Warriors will play the Lumberjacks at 7:15 p.m. CST at Bemidji Community Arena, and the Rams will play the Spuds at 6 p.m. CST at Moorhead Sports Center.