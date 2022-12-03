Strong defense as Rock Ridge Wolverines beat Princeton/Becker/Big Lake/Spectrum Tigers

Four goals scored – and a shutout. The Rock Ridge Wolverines secured the home victory against the Princeton/Becker/Big Lake/Spectrum Tigers. The game ended 4-0.

The hosting Wolverines started off strong and took the lead right after the beginning of the game with Ayla Troutwine scoring in the first period, assisted by Mayme Scott.

The Wolverines increased the lead to 2-0 with another goal from Ayla Troutwine in the first period, assisted by Mayme Scott and Gabrielle Hutar.

Hailey Huismann scored early in the second period, assisted by Collie Otto and Natalie Bergman.

The Wolverines made it 4-0 when Mayme Scott beat the goalie, assisted by Ayla Troutwine halfway through the third period. The 4-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Coming up:

The Wolverines host Grand Rapids-Greenway on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Eveleth Hippodrome. The Tigers will face Chisago Lakes on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at First Bank & Trust Ice Arena.