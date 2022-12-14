Strong defense as Rock Ridge Wolverines beat International Falls Broncos

Six goals scored – and a shutout. The Rock Ridge Wolverines secured the home victory against the International Falls Broncos. The game ended 6-0.

The Wolverines started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Ayla Troutwine scoring in the first period, assisted by Natalie Bergman and Mayme Scott.

The Wolverines increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Makayla Waldron scored, assisted by Mylee Young.

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Wolverines led 6-0 going in to the third period.

Next games:

The Wolverines host Dodge County on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST at Eveleth Hippodrome. The Broncos visit Prairie Centre to play the North Stars on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST at Bronco Arena.