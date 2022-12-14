Strong defense as Proctor/Hermantown Mirage beat Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets

11 goals scored – and a shutout. The Proctor/Hermantown Mirage secured the home victory against the Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets. The game ended 11-0.

Six goals were scored in the first period, and the Mirage led 7-0 going in to the second period.

The Mirage scored three goals in second period an held the lead 10-0 going in to the second break.

In the end the 11-0 goal came from Natalya Hooey who increased the Mirage's lead, assisted by Hannah Graves and Karlee Gilbertson, late into the third period. That left the final score at 11-0.

Next up:

The Mirage host the Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Hermantown Arena. The Bluejackets will face Grand Rapids-Greenway on the road on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at IRA Civic Center.