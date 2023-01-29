Strong defense as Prairie Centre North Stars beat Detroit Lakes Lakers

Six goals scored – and a shutout. The Prairie Centre North Stars secured the home victory against the Detroit Lakes Lakers. The game ended 6-0.

The hosting team took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Natasha Ludwig . Maddie Koltes assisted.

The North Stars increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Allie Lemke halfway through the first.

The North Stars' Natasha Ludwig increased the lead to 3-0 late into the first, assisted by Dalelyn Diedrich.

The North Stars' Maddie Koltes increased the lead to 4-0 late in the first.

Kyra Swanson increased the lead to 5-0 early in the third period.

In the end the 6-0 goal came from Allie Lemke who increased the North Stars' lead, assisted by Kyra Swanson, late into the third. The 6-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Coming up:

The North Stars host Breckenridge-Wahpeton on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Todd County Expo Arena. The Lakers will face Crookston on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Kent Freeman Arena.