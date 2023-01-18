Strong defense as Owatonna Huskies beat Mankato East Cougars
Three goals scored – and a shutout. The Owatonna Huskies secured the road victory against the Mankato East Cougars. The game ended 3-0.
Three goals scored – and a shutout. The Owatonna Huskies secured the road victory against the Mankato East Cougars. The game ended 3-0.
The visiting Huskies took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Molly Achterkirch. Sarah Snitker and Alia Kubicek assisted.
The Huskies increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Anna Mollenhauer late into the first, assisted by Sarah Snitker.
The Huskies made it 3-0 when Ava Stanchina found the back of the net, assisted by Molly Achterkirch halfway through the second period.
Next up:
On Thursday the Cougars will play on the road against the Spartans at 6:45 p.m. CST at Rochester Graham Arena Complex, while the Huskies will face the Panthers home at 7 p.m. CST at Four Seasons Centre.