Strong defense as Owatonna Huskies beat Mankato East Cougars

Three goals scored – and a shutout. The Owatonna Huskies secured the road victory against the Mankato East Cougars. The game ended 3-0.

The visiting Huskies took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Molly Achterkirch. Sarah Snitker and Alia Kubicek assisted.

The Huskies increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Anna Mollenhauer late into the first, assisted by Sarah Snitker.

The Huskies made it 3-0 when Ava Stanchina found the back of the net, assisted by Molly Achterkirch halfway through the second period.

Next up:

On Thursday the Cougars will play on the road against the Spartans at 6:45 p.m. CST at Rochester Graham Arena Complex, while the Huskies will face the Panthers home at 7 p.m. CST at Four Seasons Centre.