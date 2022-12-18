Strong defense as Osseo/Park Center Stars beat Thief River Falls Prowlers

Seven goals scored – and a shutout. The Osseo/Park Center Stars secured the road victory against the Thief River Falls Prowlers. The game ended 7-0.

Next up:

The teams play their next games on Tuesday. The Prowlers will host the North Stars at 7:30 p.m. CST at Todd County Expo Arena, and the Stars will visit the Royals at 7 p.m. CST at Dick Vraa Arena.