Strong defense as Osseo/Park Center Stars beat Thief River Falls Prowlers
Seven goals scored – and a shutout. The Osseo/Park Center Stars secured the road victory against the Thief River Falls Prowlers. The game ended 7-0.
Seven goals scored – and a shutout. The Osseo/Park Center Stars secured the road victory against the Thief River Falls Prowlers. The game ended 7-0.
Next up:
The teams play their next games on Tuesday. The Prowlers will host the North Stars at 7:30 p.m. CST at Todd County Expo Arena, and the Stars will visit the Royals at 7 p.m. CST at Dick Vraa Arena.