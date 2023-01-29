Strong defense as Osseo/Park Center Stars beat Anoka Tornadoes

Four goals scored – and a shutout. The Osseo/Park Center Stars secured the home victory against the Anoka Tornadoes. The game ended 4-0.

The Stars took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Macy Patton . Alicia Smuk assisted.

The Stars increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first period when Hailey Eikos scored, assisted by Reanna Cruz .

The Stars increased the lead to 3-0 early in the second period when Gabby Edlund scored, assisted by Tessa Strand and Reanna Cruz.

4-0 came from Gabby Edlund who increased the Stars' lead, assisted by Grace Armstrong and Tessa Strand, late.

Coming up:

The Stars are set to face Andover at 7 p.m. CST at Dick Vraa Arena, while the Tornadoes face Maple Grove at 7 p.m. CST at Anoka Ice Arena. Both games will be played on Tuesday.