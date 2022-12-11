Strong defense as Northfield Raiders beat Mankato West Scarlets

12 goals scored – and a shutout. The Northfield Raiders secured the road victory against the Mankato West Scarlets. The game ended 12-0.

Five goals were scored in the first period, and the Raiders led 5-0 going in to the second period.

The Raiders scored seven goals in second period an held the lead 12-0 going in to the second break.

The Raiders chalked up four straight road wins.

Next up:

The Scarlets play Red Wing away on Sunday at 1 p.m. CST at Prairie Island Arena. The Raiders will face Austin at home on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Northfield Ice Arena.