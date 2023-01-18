Strong defense as Northern Tier Stars beat Princeton/Becker/Big Lake/Spectrum Tigers

Two goals scored – and a shutout. The Northern Tier Stars secured the road victory against the Princeton/Becker/Big Lake/Spectrum Tigers. The game ended 2-0.

The Stars took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Natalie Cheney. Taylor Kozak and Jaden Kozak assisted.

The Stars increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Ariel Carlsten in the middle of the first, assisted by Natalie Cheney and Jaden Kozak.

Next games:

The Tigers host North Shore on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at First Bank & Trust Ice Arena. The Stars will face Moose Lake Area on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Riverside Ice Arena.