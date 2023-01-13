Strong defense as Northern Lakes Lightning beat Prairie Centre North Stars

Nine goals scored – and a shutout. The Northern Lakes Lightning secured the road victory against the Prairie Centre North Stars. The game ended 9-0.

The Lightning started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Regan Olson scoring in the first minute, assisted by Corah Meschke and Brooklyn Diederich .

The Lightning increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Natalie Stueven struck, assisted by Klana Landt.

The Lightning increased the lead to 3-0 in the middle of the first period when Geselle McLaughlin scored.

The second period ended with a 8-0 lead for the Lightning.

The Lightning made it 9-0 when Klana Landt beat the goalie, assisted by Geselle McLaughlin in the middle of the third period. The 9-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Next up:

The Lightning play against Crookston on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. CST at Willmar Civic Center. The North Stars will face Willmar on Monday at 6 p.m. CST at Walker Area Community Center.