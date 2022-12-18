Strong defense as North Wright County River Hawks beat Eden Prairie Eagles

Three goals scored – and a shutout. The North Wright County River Hawks secured the home victory against the Eden Prairie Eagles. The game ended 3-0.

The hosting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Dani Weiland . Julia Dechene assisted.

Eva Nelson scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Josie VanKuyk .

3-0 goal came from Roz Landkammer who increased the River Hawks' lead, assisted by Josie VanKuyk and Annica Walters , late.

Next games:

The River Hawks are set to face Buffalo at 7 p.m. CST at Moose Sherritt Ice Arena, while the Eagles face Prior Lake at 7 p.m. CST at Dakotah! Ice Center. Both games are set for Tuesday.