Strong defense as North St. Paul/Tartan TNT beat Red Wing Wingers

Seven goals scored – and a shutout. The North St. Paul/Tartan TNT secured the home victory against the Red Wing Wingers. The game ended 7-0.

The TNT took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Lilli Wold . Greta Culshaw-Klein assisted.

The TNT's Greta Culshaw-Klein increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first, assisted by Alaina Hedberg .

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the TNT led 5-0 going in to the third period.

Alaina Hedberg increased the lead to 6-0 early into the third period, assisted by Payton Schwantes .

The TNT made it 7-0 when Lili Martinson found the back of the net, assisted by Alaina Hedberg and Katelyn Hackman halfway through the third. That left the final score at 7-0.