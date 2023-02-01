Strong defense as Moorhead Spuds beat Bemidji Lumberjacks

Three goals scored – and a shutout. The Moorhead Spuds secured the home victory against the Bemidji Lumberjacks. The game ended 3-0.

Coming up:

The Spuds travel to Warroad on Thursday at 6 p.m. CST at Warroad Gardens. The Lumberjacks visit Cloquet-Esko-Carlton to play the Lumberjacks on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST at Bemidji Community Arena.