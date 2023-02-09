Strong defense as Minnetonka Skippers beat Wayzata Trojans

Seven goals scored – and a shutout. The Minnetonka Skippers secured the home victory against the Wayzata Trojans. The game ended 7-0.

The Skippers started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Elly Klepinger scoring in the first minute, assisted by Kendra Distad and Lindzi Avar.

The Skippers increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first period when Kendra Distad scored, assisted by Lauren Mack and Lauren Goldsworthy.

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Skippers led 5-0 going in to the third period.

Kendra Distad increased the lead to 6-0 early in the third period, assisted by Lindzi Avar and Lauren Mack.

The Skippers made it 7-0 when Jemma McAlexander scored, assisted by Grace Sadura and Kendra Distad late into the third. The 7-0 goal held up as the game winner.