Strong defense as Minnesota River Bulldogs beat Windom Eagles

Two goals scored – and a shutout. The Minnesota River Bulldogs secured the home victory against the Windom Eagles. The game ended 2-0.

The hosting Bulldogs took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Makenna Andresen. Adrianna Bixby assisted.

The Bulldogs increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Macy Portner halfway through the first, assisted by Claire Hathaway.

Next up:

In the next round on Thursday, the Bulldogs will face Waconia on the road at 7 p.m. CST at Waconia Ice Arena, while the Eagles host Worthington at 7 p.m. CST at Worthington Hockey Arena.