Strong defense as Minnesota River Bulldogs beat Fairmont Cardinals

Four goals scored – and a shutout. The Minnesota River Bulldogs secured the road victory against the Fairmont Cardinals. The game ended 4-0.

The visiting Bulldogs started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Makenna Mueller scoring in the first minute.

The Bulldogs' Makenna Mueller increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Shaylan Dunphy and Adrianna Bixby.

The Bulldogs increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Macy Portner in the middle of the first period.

The Bulldogs made it 4-0 when Adrianna Bixby found the back of the net, assisted by Zetta Haugen and Makenna Mueller in the third period. That left the final score at 4-0.

Next games:

The Cardinals host Mankato West on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Fairmont - Martin County Arena. The Bulldogs will face Waconia on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Le Sueur Arena.