Strong defense as Minneapolis beats Pine City Area Dragons

Three goals scored – and a shutout. Minneapolis secured the road victory against the Pine City Area Dragons. The game ended 3-0.

The first period was scoreless, and late into the second period, the Minneapolis players took the lead when Celia Midtbo scored.

The Minneapolis players increased the lead to 2-0 early in the third period when Eloise McKinney netted one, assisted by Grace Ann Goodale and Ana Davis .

In the end the 3-0 goal came from Celia Midtbo who increased the Minneapolis' players lead, assisted by Ana Davis, early into the third. That left the final score at 3-0.

Next up:

The Dragons travel to Delano/Rockford on Friday at 5 p.m. CST at Delano Area Sports Arena. The Minneapolis players visits New Prague to play the Trojans on Saturday at 12 p.m. CST at Parade Ice Garden.