Strong defense as Maple Grove Crimson beat Armstrong/Cooper Wings

Five goals scored – and a shutout. The Maple Grove Crimson secured the home victory against the Armstrong/Cooper Wings. The game ended 5-0.

The hosting Crimson took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Grace Erickson. Kelsey Olson and Bella Shipley assisted.

The Crimson's Bella Shipley increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first, assisted by Stella Retrum and Kelsey Olson.

The Crimson scored three goals in second period an held the lead 5-0 going in to the second break.

Next games:

The Wings play against Anoka on Thursday at 2 p.m. CST at Pagel Ice Arena. The Crimson will face Minnetonka on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at New Hope Ice Arena.