Strong defense as Maple Grove Crimson beat Anoka Tornadoes

Seven goals scored – and a shutout. The Maple Grove Crimson secured the road victory against the Anoka Tornadoes. The game ended 7-0.

The Crimson's Bella Shipley increased the lead to 2-0 early in the first period, assisted by Stella Retrum and Grace Erickson.

The Crimson's Stella Retrum increased the lead to 3-0 halfway through the first.

The Crimson increased the lead to 4-0 late into the first when Ella Olson scored, assisted by Bella Shipley and Grace Erickson.

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Crimson led 6-0 going in to the third period.

The Crimson made it 7-0 when Bella Shipley netted one, in the middle of the third period. The 7-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Next up:

The Tornadoes travel to Forest Lake on Thursday at 6 p.m. CST at Forest Lake Sports Center. The Crimson will face Hill-Murray on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at Maple Grove Community Center.