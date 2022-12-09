Strong defense as Mankato East Cougars beat New Prague Trojans

Six goals scored – and a shutout. The Mankato East Cougars secured the road victory against the New Prague Trojans. The game ended 6-0.

The Cougars took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Jillian Borgmeier.

The Cougars' Jessica Eykyn increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first, assisted by McKenzie Keller and Trinity Jackson.

The Cougars scored three goals in second period an held the lead 5-0 going in to the second break.

The Cougars increased the lead to 6-0 within the first minute of the third period when McKenzie Keller scored, assisted by Sophie Steindl. That left the final score at 6-0.

Next games:

Both teams play again on Saturday with the Trojans hosting Minneapolis at 12 p.m. CST at Parade Ice Garden, and the Cougars hosting Luverne at Mankato All Seasons Arena.