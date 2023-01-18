Strong defense as Luverne Cardinals beat Minnesota River Bulldogs

Four goals scored – and a shutout. The Luverne Cardinals secured the home victory against the Minnesota River Bulldogs. The game ended 4-0.

The Cardinals increased the lead to 2-0 early into the second period when Kamryn Van Batavia netted one, assisted by Payton Behr and Macie Edstrom .

Izzy Steensma increased the lead to 3-0 late in the third period, assisted by Tenley Behr .

In the end the 4-0 goal came from Kamryn Van Batavia who increased the Cardinals' lead, assisted by Ellisyn Van Batavia and Rylee Kurtz , late in the third. That left the final score at 4-0.

Next up:

Both teams are back in action on Thursday, with the Cardinals hosting New Ulm at 7 p.m. CST at Blue Mound Ice Arena, and the Bulldogs visiting Mankato West at 7 p.m. CST at Le Sueur Arena.