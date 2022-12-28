Strong defense as Lakeville South Cougars beat Fort Frances Muskie

Seven goals scored – and a shutout. The Lakeville South Cougars secured the home victory against the Fort Frances Muskie. The game ended 7-0.

The hosting Cougars started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Ella Fowler scoring in the first period, assisted by Josie Grossman and Hana Fowler.

The Cougars increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first period when Sophia Kuhns scored, assisted by Brynn O'Neill.

The Cougars' Sophia Kuhns increased the lead to 3-0 in the middle of the first, assisted by Theresa Soltys and Brynn O'Neill.

The Cougars' Brynn O'Neill increased the lead to 4-0 late in the first, assisted by Sophia Kuhns and Nicole McKinney.

The second period ended with a 5-0 lead for the Cougars.

The Cougars increased the lead to 6-0 within the first minute when Josie Grossman scored, assisted by Hana Fowler.

The Cougars made it 7-0 when Hana Fowler found the back of the net, assisted by Ella Fowler and Josie Grossman early into the third period. That left the final score at 7-0.

Next games:

The Cougars play Forest Lake away on Wednesday at 12 p.m. CST at Fogerty Arena - Mid-Winter Border Battle. The Muskie will face Blaine at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Fogerty Arena - Mid-Winter Border Battle.