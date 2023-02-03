Strong defense as Lakeville South Cougars beat Eastview Lightning

Two goals scored – and a shutout. The Lakeville South Cougars secured the road victory against the Eastview Lightning. The game ended 2-0.

The Cougars took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Nicole McKinney. Josie Grossman and Hana Fowler assisted.

Ella Fowler scored early into the second period, assisted by Josie Grossman and Grace Buesgens.

Next games:

The Lightning host the Burnsville in the next game at home on Saturday at 12 p.m. CST at Apple Valley Sports Arena. The same day, the Cougars will host the Sabers at 3 p.m. CST at Hasse Arena.