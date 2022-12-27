Strong defense as Holy Family Fire beat Wayzata Trojans

Eight goals scored – and a shutout. The Holy Family Fire secured the home victory against the Wayzata Trojans. The game ended 8-0.

The hosting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Maddy Helmstetter . Grayson Limke and Josie Linn assisted.

The Fire's Jenna Allen increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Ruby Lenk .

The Fire increased the lead to 3-0 in the first period when Josie Linn scored, assisted by Justina Valentini and Grayson Limke.

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Fire led 5-0 going in to the third period.

The Fire increased the lead to 6-0, after only 45 seconds into the third period when Katya Sander found the back of the net.

Haley Box increased the lead to 7-0 nine minutes later, assisted by Kendall Gnos and Jenna Allen.

In the end the 8-0 came from Josie Linn who increased the Fire's lead, assisted by Ruby Lenk, late in the third period. The 8-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Coming up:

The teams play their next games on Tuesday. The Fire will host the Hornets at 7:15 p.m. CST at Braemar Arena - Walser Tourney, and the Trojans will visit the Lightning at 2:15 p.m. CST at Braemar Arena - Walser Tourney.