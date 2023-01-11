Strong defense as Holy Family Fire beat Delano/Rockford Tigers

Six goals scored – and a shutout. The Holy Family Fire secured the road victory against the Delano/Rockford Tigers. The game ended 6-0.

The visiting team took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Justina Valentini . Jenna Allen and Taylor Koeppl assisted.

The Fire's Maddy Helmstetter increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first, assisted by Josie Linn and Ella Knewtson .

Haley Box scored late in the second period, assisted by Justina Valentini and Olivia Paidosh .

The Fire increased the lead to 4-0 early into the third period when Katya Sander scored.

Maddy Helmstetter increased the lead to 5-0 three minutes later, assisted by Katya Sander.

The Fire made it 6-0 when Grayson Limke netted one, assisted by Josie Linn early in the third. That left the final score at 6-0.

Coming up:

The Tigers play Hutchinson away on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Burich Arena. The Fire will face Wayzata at home on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Victoria Ice Arena.