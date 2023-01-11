Strong defense as Holy Family Fire beat Delano/Rockford Tigers
Six goals scored – and a shutout. The Holy Family Fire secured the road victory against the Delano/Rockford Tigers. The game ended 6-0.
Six goals scored – and a shutout. The Holy Family Fire secured the road victory against the Delano/Rockford Tigers. The game ended 6-0.
The visiting team took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Justina Valentini . Jenna Allen and Taylor Koeppl assisted.
The Fire's Maddy Helmstetter increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first, assisted by Josie Linn and Ella Knewtson .
Haley Box scored late in the second period, assisted by Justina Valentini and Olivia Paidosh .
The Fire increased the lead to 4-0 early into the third period when Katya Sander scored.
Maddy Helmstetter increased the lead to 5-0 three minutes later, assisted by Katya Sander.
The Fire made it 6-0 when Grayson Limke netted one, assisted by Josie Linn early in the third. That left the final score at 6-0.
Coming up:
The Tigers play Hutchinson away on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Burich Arena. The Fire will face Wayzata at home on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Victoria Ice Arena.