Strong defense as Holy Angels Stars beat Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars

Six goals scored – and a shutout. The Holy Angels Stars secured the home victory against the Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars. The game ended 6-0.

The Stars scored five goals in second period an held the lead 5-0 going in to the second break.

In the end the 6-0 came from Reagan Loichle who increased the Stars' lead, assisted by Emilie Anderson, late into the third period. The 6-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Next up:

The Stars travel to New Prague on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at New Prague Community Center. The Jaguars will face New Prague on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Bloomington Ice Garden.