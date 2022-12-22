Strong defense as Hill-Murray Pioneers beat North St. Paul/Tartan TNT

Eight goals scored – and a shutout. The Hill-Murray Pioneers secured the road victory against the North St. Paul/Tartan TNT. The game ended 8-0.

The Pioneers opened strong, right after the puck drop with Ellah Hause scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Madelyn Morrell.

The Pioneers increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first period when Karis Weyandt scored, assisted by Kasey Senden and Ellah Hause.

The Pioneers' Shae Stinnett increased the lead to 3-0 halfway through the first, assisted by Jessica Dochniak and Ellah Hause.

The second period ended with a 7-0 lead for the Pioneers.

The Pioneers made it 8-0 when Emily Pohl beat the goalie, assisted by Regan Berglund and Elli Petronack in the middle of the third period. That left the final score at 8-0.

Coming up:

The TNT travel to the Simley Spartans on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Vets Arena. The Pioneers will face Roseau on the road on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. CST at Eden Prairie Community Center - Mid-Winter Meltdown.