Strong defense as Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets beat International Falls Broncos

Seven goals scored – and a shutout. The Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets secured the home victory against the International Falls Broncos. The game ended 7-0.

The Bluejackets took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Abigail Sullivan. Kendal Gustavsson and Aune Boben assisted.

The Bluejackets increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Abigail Sullivan scored again, assisted by Ava Rock.

The Bluejackets scored three goals in second period an held the lead 5-0 going in to the second break.

The Bluejackets increased the lead to 6-0 within the first minute when Aune Boben scored, assisted by Erin Mccormick and Riley St. George.

The Bluejackets increased the lead to 7-0 early in the third period when Heidi Rasch netted one, assisted by Panella Rewertz and Maya Phillips. The 7-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Next up:

Both teams are back in action on Friday, with the Bluejackets hosting the Lightning at 7 p.m. CST at Hibbing Memorial Arena and the Broncos visiting the Lightning at 6 p.m. CST at Bronco Arena.