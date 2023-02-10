Strong defense as Grand Rapids-Greenway Lightning beat Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets

Six goals scored – and a shutout. The Grand Rapids-Greenway Lightning secured the road victory against the Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets. The game ended 6-0.

The Lightning took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Kalle Reed . Mercury Bischoff assisted.

The Lightning increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Molly Pierce in the first period, assisted by Mercury Bischoff and Reanna Smith.

The Lightning scored three goals in second period an held the lead 5-0 going in to the second break.

The Lightning increased the lead to 6-0 within the first minute when Mercury Bischoff found the back of the net again, assisted by Molly Pierce. The 6-0 goal held up as the game winner.