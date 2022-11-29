Strong defense as Gentry Stars beat Sartell/Sauk Rapids Storm'n Sabres

Seven goals scored – and a shutout. The Gentry Stars secured the road victory against the Sartell/Sauk Rapids Storm'n Sabres. The game ended 7-0.

The visiting Stars started off strong and took the lead right after the beginning of the game with Rachel Agerter scoring in the first period, a goal assisted by Grace Delmonico and JuliAnna Gazdik.

The Stars increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first period when Rachel Agerter scored again, assisted by Alexa Hanrahan.

The Stars' Campbell Heger increased the lead to 3-0 late into the first, assisted by Ellie Sarauer and Riley Reeves.

The Stars increased the lead to 4-0 early in the second period when Campbell Heger scored yet again.

The Stars increased the lead to 5-0 within the first minute when Alexa Hanrahan netted one, assisted by Jenessa Gazdik.

Alexa Hanrahan increased the lead to 6-0 three minutes later, assisted by Grace Delmonico.

In the end the 7-0 goal came from Alexa Hanrahan who increased the Stars' lead, assisted by JuliAnna Gazdik and Ellie Sarauer, in the middle of the third period. The 7-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Coming up:

Both teams will be back in action on Saturday when the Storm’n Sabres host Rock Ridge at 7 p.m. CST at St. Cloud Municipal Arena - Turkey Trot and the Stars welcome the St. Cloud Crush at 7 p.m. CST at St. Cloud Municipal Arena - Turkey Trot.