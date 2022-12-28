Strong defense as Forest Lake Rangers beat White Bear Lake Area Bears

Three goals scored – and a shutout. The Forest Lake Rangers secured the road victory against the White Bear Lake Area Bears. The game ended 3-0.

The Rangers opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Ellie Hanowski scoring in the first period.

Rylen Kissell scored late in the second period, assisted by Ellie Hanowski.

In the end the 3-0 came from Malia McKinnon who increased the Rangers' lead, early into the third period. That left the final score at 3-0.

Coming up:

The Bears host the Fort Frances Muskie in the next game on the road on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. CST at Fogerty Arena - Mid-Winter Border Battle. The same day, the Rangers will host the Cougars at 12 p.m. CST at Fogerty Arena - Mid-Winter Border Battle.