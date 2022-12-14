Strong defense as Forest Lake Rangers beat Park Wolfpack

Two goals scored – and a shutout. The Forest Lake Rangers secured the road victory against the Park Wolfpack. The game ended 2-0.

The visiting Rangers took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Rylen Kissell.

Ellie Zowin increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Ava Saxe and Samantha Pool .

Next games:

On Tuesday, the Wolfpack face Cretin-Derham Hall at 7 p.m. CST at Highland Ice Arena and the Rangers take on Woodbury at home at 7 p.m. CST at Forest Lake Sports Center.