Strong defense as Elk River/Zimmerman Elks beat Forest Lake Rangers

Four goals scored – and a shutout. The Elk River/Zimmerman Elks secured the road victory against the Forest Lake Rangers. The game ended 4-0.

The visiting team took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Tony Alm.

The Elks increased the lead to 2-0 early into the second period when Kate Oliveira netted one, assisted by Andi Huselid and Abby Hansberger.

Andi Huselid then tallied a goal late, making the score 3-0. Abby Hansberger and Julia Wilson assisted.

The Elks made it 4-0 when Emma Thomas found the back of the net, assisted by Ivie Anderson late in the third period. The 4-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Next up:

The Rangers travel to Park on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Cottage Grove Ice Arena. The Elks will face Maple Grove on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Maple Grove Community Center.