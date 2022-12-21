Strong defense as Edina Hornets beat Wayzata Trojans

Nine goals scored – and a shutout. The Edina Hornets secured the home victory against the Wayzata Trojans. The game ended 9-0.

The hosting Hornets took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Kaylee Idrogo-Lam.

The Hornets' Whitney Horton increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first, assisted by Tori Anderson and Lorelai Nelson.

The Hornets increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Hannah Halverson late in the first.

The Hornets increased the lead to 4-0 late into the first when Kaylee Idrogo-Lam scored again, assisted by Stella Hankinson and Taylor Porthan.

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Hornets led 7-0 going in to the third period.

Lorelai Nelson increased the lead to 8-0 early in the third period, assisted by Stella Hankinson.

In the end the 9-0 goal came from Eliza Fraley who increased the Hornets' lead, assisted by Hannah Halverson and Ellie Chapman, late into the third. That left the final score at 9-0.

Next up:

Both teams play on Monday, with the Hornets hosting the Lightning at 7:15 p.m. CST at Braemar Arena - Walser Tourney, and the Trojans playing the Fire at 5 p.m. CST at Braemar Arena - Walser Tourney.