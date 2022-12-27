Strong defense as Edina Hornets beat Grand Rapids-Greenway Lightning

Six goals scored – and a shutout. The Edina Hornets secured the home victory against the Grand Rapids-Greenway Lightning. The game ended 6-0.

The Hornets started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Ellie Chapman scoring in the first period, assisted by Whitney Horton.

The Hornets increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Eliza Fraley scored the first goal, assisted by Stella Hankinson and Kaylee Idrogo-Lam.

The Hornets increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Kaylee Idrogo-Lam in the middle of the first period, assisted by Whitney Horton and Taylor Porthan.

The Hornets' Sami Hankinson increased the lead to 4-0 late into the first, assisted by Lauren Zawoyski.

The Hornets scored one goal in second period an held the lead 5-0 going in to the second break.

The Hornets made it 6-0 when Kaylee Idrogo-Lam found the back of the net, assisted by Cate McCoy and Whitney Horton early in the third period. The 6-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Next games:

On Tuesday, the Hornets will play the Fire at 7:15 p.m. CST at Braemar Arena - Walser Tourney, and the Lightning will play the Trojans at 2:15 p.m. CST at Braemar Arena - Walser Tourney.