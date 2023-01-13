Strong defense as Edina Hornets beat Eden Prairie Eagles

Three goals scored – and a shutout. The Edina Hornets secured the home victory against the Eden Prairie Eagles. The game ended 3-0.

The hosting Hornets took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Hannah Halverson. Whitney Horton and Lorelai Nelson assisted.

Lorelai Nelson scored late into the second period, assisted by Nora McConnell and Whitney Horton.

The Hornets made it 3-0 when Whitney Horton scored, assisted by Nora McConnell and Lorelai Nelson early in the third period. That left the final score at 3-0.

Coming up:

The Hornets travel to the Minnetonka Skippers on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST at Pagel Ice Arena. The Eagles will face Benilde-St. Margaret's at home on Thursday at 5 p.m. CST at Eden Prairie Community Center.